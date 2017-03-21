Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. 259,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $31.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company earned $71.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 59.83%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group L.P. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 4,431,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,509,000 after buying an additional 177,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,491,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,362,000 after buying an additional 152,018 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,324,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,992,000 after buying an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,886,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,129,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

