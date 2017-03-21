Blackbird Energy Inc (BBI) Insider Buys C$17,500.00 in Stock

Blackbird Energy Inc (CVE:BBI) insider Joshua Sheldon Mann purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,500.00.

About Blackbird Energy

Blackbird Energy Inc is a Canada-based energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s operations are located in Western Canada. The Company is engaged in crude oil condensate and natural gas exploration, development and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

