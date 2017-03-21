Black Hills Corp (BKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, "Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. "

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Black Hills Corp in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on Black Hills Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Singular Research began coverage on Black Hills Corp in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Hills Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) traded up 0.83% on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 370,294 shares of the company were exchanged. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94.

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.20 million. Black Hills Corp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. Black Hills Corp’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills Corp’s payout ratio is 129.93%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer C. Landis bought 1,200 shares of Black Hills Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $73,020.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $360,049.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Black Hills Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Black Hills Corp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills Corp

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which operates in the United States with two business groups: Utilities and Non-regulated Energy. Its Utilities Group consists of regulated Electric Utilities and regulated Gas Utilities segments, and the Company’s Non-regulated Energy Group consists of Power Generation, Coal Mining, and Oil and Gas segments.

