Bernard D. Berman Buys 5,000 Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Stock

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) Director Bernard D. Berman acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,654.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded down 1.28% on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 476,345 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts expect that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC)

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSC. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

FSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price objective on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Street Finance Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

5 Day Chart for NASDAQ:FSC

Latest News

