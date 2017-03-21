Bernard D. Berman Buys 5,000 Shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. (FSC) Stock

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) Director Bernard D. Berman acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,654.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) traded down 1.28% on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 476,345 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Fifth Street Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:FSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts expect that Fifth Street Finance Corp. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Fifth Street Finance Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -130.91%.

Your IP Address:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSC. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 2.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 32.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

FSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Street Finance Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC set a $5.00 price objective on Fifth Street Finance Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Street Finance Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fifth Street Finance Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Fifth Street Finance Corp. Company Profile

Fifth Street Finance Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company acts as a business development company (BDC). The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments, and capital appreciation from its equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Finance Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.