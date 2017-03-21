Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (BKG) Given Buy Rating at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) in a report released on Monday.

BKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 4,580 ($56.56) to GBX 4,370 ($53.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Friday. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Berkeley Group Holdings PLC from GBX 2,790 ($34.46) to GBX 3,175 ($39.21) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,559 ($43.95) target price (down previously from GBX 3,876 ($47.87)) on shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,272.58 ($40.42).

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) traded down 0.44% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3166.00. The company had a trading volume of 722,274 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,926.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,708.06. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,015.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,390.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.36 billion.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 85.24 ($1.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

About Berkeley Group Holdings PLC

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. Its segments include Residential-led mixed-use development and Other activities. Its brands include Berkeley, which creates medium to large-scale developments in towns, cities and the countryside, encompassing executive homes, mixed use schemes, riverside apartments, refurbished historic buildings and urban loft spaces; St George, which is involved in mixed use sustainable regeneration in London; St James, which handles projects that embrace private residential development, commercial property, recreational and community facilities; St Edward, which offers residentially led developments, and St William.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.