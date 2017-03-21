Bellway plc (BWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,785.38 ($34.40).

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,745 ($46.25) target price on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bellway plc from GBX 2,630 ($32.48) to GBX 2,780 ($34.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,540 ($31.37) target price on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.43) target price on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) opened at 2828.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,637.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,469.78. Bellway plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,622.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,830.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.46 billion.

Bellway plc Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

