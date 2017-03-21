Belden Inc. (BDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn Pennycook sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $459,455.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,470.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Belden by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 1.0% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Belden by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Belden by 6.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) traded down 2.26% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,788 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. Belden has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $81.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.10 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post $5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc is a signal transmission solutions provider company. The Company operates through five segment: Broadcast Solutions (Broadcast), Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (Enterprise), Industrial Connectivity Solutions (Industrial Connectivity), Industrial IT Solutions (Industrial IT), and Network Security Solutions (Network Security).

