Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €86.76 ($93.29).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €89.00 ($95.70) target price on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf AG in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €87.68. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of €19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €85.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.78. Beiersdorf AG has a 12-month low of €74.16 and a 12-month high of €88.50.

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of personal products with focus on cosmetic products manufacture. The Company operates through the two business segments Consumer as well as tesa. The Consumer business segment provides skin and beauty care products and comprises operation of portfolio brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Labello, la prairie, Hansaplast and Florena, among others.

