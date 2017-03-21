BCE’s (BCE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note released on Monday. TD Securities currently has a C$59.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.31.

Shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) traded up 0.80% on Monday, reaching $58.02. 930,178 shares of the company were exchanged. BCE has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

In other news, Director George Cope sold 16,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.14, for a total value of C$958,612.32. Also, Director Katherine M. Lee bought 1,000 shares of BCE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,570.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock worth $6,318,827.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

