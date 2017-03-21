BCE Inc. (BCE) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BCE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.31.

Shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) traded up 0.80% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.02. 930,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. BCE has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

In other news, Director Katherine M. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,570.00. Also, Director George Cope sold 16,488 shares of BCE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.14, for a total transaction of C$958,612.32. Insiders sold 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $6,318,827 over the last ninety days.

About BCE

BCE Inc is a communications company. The Company provides a range of broadband communications and content services to consumer, residential, business and government customers in Canada. The Company offers various services under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands, such as fiber-based Internet protocol television (IPTV) and high-speed Internet services, home phone and business network and communications services.

