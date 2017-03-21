Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cogint, Inc. (COGT)

Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogint in a research note issued on Monday. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.53 million. Cogint had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 401.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.80 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Cogint in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) traded down 6.081% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.475. The company had a trading volume of 177,202 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The firm’s market capitalization is $186.11 million. Cogint has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

In other Cogint news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,049,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,056,041.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Conlin bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,455,020 shares in the company, valued at $17,183,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 361,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cogint stock. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 74,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Cogint comprises about 0.4% of Akanthos Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Akanthos Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Cogint at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Cogint Company Profile

IDI, Inc, formerly Tiger Media, Inc, is a data and analytics company providing information and marketing solutions to businesses in a range of industries. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Company serves the risk management and the consumer marketing industries through its consolidated subsidiaries, Interactive Data, LLC and Fluent, LLC, respectively.

