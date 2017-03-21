BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) Insider John G. Manos Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) insider John G. Manos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) traded down 2.13% on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,766 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. BankFinancial Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.57.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.00. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 13.05%. Analysts predict that BankFinancial Co. will post $0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 95,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 1,597.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter worth $1,806,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BankFinancial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the third quarter worth $5,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation is the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service, community-oriented national bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers its customers a range of loan, deposit and other financial products and services through its full-service Illinois-based banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, and through its Internet branch, www.bankfinancial.com.

