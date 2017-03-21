Bank Mutual Co. (BKMU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bank Mutual Co. (NASDAQ:BKMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank Mutual Corporation is a financial institution holding company for two subsidiary banks, Mutual Savings Bank and First Northern Savings Bank. “

Shares of Bank Mutual (NASDAQ:BKMU) traded down 4.69% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,734 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Bank Mutual has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $419.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Bank Mutual (NASDAQ:BKMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Bank Mutual had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Mutual will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Bank Mutual’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Bank Mutual by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank Mutual by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Bank Mutual by 69.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank Mutual during the third quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank Mutual during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank Mutual

Bank Mutual Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company owns Bank Mutual (the Bank), a federally-chartered savings bank. The Company operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in the business of community banking, which includes attracting deposits from and making loans to the general public and private businesses, as well as governmental and non-profit entities.

