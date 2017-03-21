Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) traded up 0.7348% during trading on Monday, hitting $7.6357. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,702 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5719. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,074,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,599,000 after buying an additional 9,760,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 1,325,862.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 3,513,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 24,582,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,513,000 after buying an additional 2,153,674 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA during the fourth quarter valued at $7,873,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 631,621 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

