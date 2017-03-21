Balmoral Resources Ltd (BAR) Director Darin Wagner Sells 61,500 Shares

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$48,585.00.

Darin Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Darin Wagner bought 3,500 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,730.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Darin Wagner bought 6,500 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) traded down 3.61% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,032 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The firm’s market cap is $100.40 million. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Balmoral Resources Company Profile

Balmoral Resources Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It owns interests in each of the Fenelon, N2 and Martiniere properties. Fenelon Property is centrally located within the Company’s Detour Trend Project, over 65 kilometers east of the Detour Gold Deposit.

