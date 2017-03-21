Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) traded down 4.00% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,661 shares. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company’s market cap is $377.46 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballard Power Systems stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of fuel cell products. The Company is focused on its power product markets of heavy-duty motive, portable power, material handling and telecom backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for fuel cell applications.

