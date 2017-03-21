Balfour Beatty plc (BBY) Insider Philip Harrison Sells 10,134 Shares

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Philip Harrison sold 10,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £28,071.18 ($34,668.62).

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) opened at 268.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.28. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.83 billion. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 184.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 299.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty plc’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.83) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on the stock. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty plc in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty plc from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 273 ($3.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 297.43 ($3.67).

Balfour Beatty plc Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure company that provides maintenance, upgrade and management services in power transmission, utilities infrastructure, and road and rail. The Company operates through three segments: Construction Services segment, which is engaged in the physical construction of an asset; Support Services segment, which is engaged in supporting existing assets or functions, such as asset maintenance and refurbishment, and Infrastructure Investments segment, which is engaged in the acquisition operation and disposal of infrastructure assets, such as roads, hospitals, schools, student accommodation, military housing, waste and biomass, offshore transmission networks and other concessions.

