BAE Systems PLC (BAESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BAE Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems PLC in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BAE Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) traded up 0.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. 88,013 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.90. BAE Systems PLC has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $32.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in BAE Systems PLC by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems PLC by 2.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in BAE Systems PLC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems PLC Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. Its segments include Electronic Systems, which consist of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities; Cyber & Intelligence, which consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and the United Kingdom-headquartered applied intelligence business; Platforms & Services (US), which produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions; Platforms & Services (UK), which consist of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities; Platforms & Services (International), which consist of the Company’s businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA joint venture, and HQ, which comprises the Company’s head office activities, together with approximately 49% interest in Air Astana.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.