Babcock International Group PLC’s (BAB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.60) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Babcock International Group PLC to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 960 ($11.86) to GBX 860 ($10.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.40) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC from GBX 1,330 ($16.43) to GBX 1,280 ($15.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.78) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,123.91 ($13.88).

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) traded down 0.49% on Monday, hitting GBX 919.00. 564,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is GBX 4.64 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 900.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 966.08. Babcock International Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 780.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,112.00.

Babcock International Group PLC Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

