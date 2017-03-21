B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.03.

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) traded up 1.96% on Monday, hitting $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658,233 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.99 billion. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

