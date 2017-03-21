B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (BPM) Insider Buys £1,355.41 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £1,355.41 ($1,673.97).

Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Daniel Topping purchased 1,008 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,005.92 ($2,477.36).

On Friday, January 6th, Daniel Topping purchased 6,272 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £13,422.08 ($16,576.61).

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) opened at 201.00 on Tuesday. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 52 week low of GBX 145.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 222.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 58.60 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.39.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 221 ($2.73) price target on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners Plc is a private equity investor in early-stage financial services business. The Company also provides consultancy and administrative services to its portfolio of investments when required. The Company’s geographical segments are UK & Channel Islands and Non UK & Channel Islands.

