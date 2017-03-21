AXT Inc (AXTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) traded down 2.174% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.625. 643,848 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $183.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.088 and a beta of 1.25. AXT has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AXT will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AXT by 720.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in AXT by 63.0% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AXT by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 272,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

