Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.92.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) traded down 1.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,405,914 shares. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock’s market cap is $464.29 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 560.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $181,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

