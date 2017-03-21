aTyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut aTyr Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.71.

Shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) traded down 4.05% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 43,460 shares. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $84.20 million.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 976,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. aTyr Pharma comprises 0.7% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 4.12% of aTyr Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of medicines for patients suffering from severe, rare diseases using its Physiocrine biology, a discovered set of physiological modulators. The Company focuses on the development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, including facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD) 2B.

