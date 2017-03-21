Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) traded down 0.1491% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.1383. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,946 shares. Athersys has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The stock’s market cap is $124.99 million.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Athersys had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Athersys will post ($0.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Athersys by 14.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Athersys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Athersys by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

