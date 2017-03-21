AstraZeneca plc’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank AG

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 5,500 ($67.93) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($62.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($66.69) target price (down previously from GBX 5,600 ($69.16)) on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 3,900 ($48.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($56.81) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($64.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,018.36 ($61.98).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4900.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,617.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,602.58. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 62.00 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of GBX 150.20 ($1.86) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca plc’s previous dividend of $68.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th.

Your IP Address:

AstraZeneca plc Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.