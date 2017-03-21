Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (AST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEMKT:AST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s technologies center on stem cells capable of becoming all of the cell types in the human body, a property called pluripotency. It develops therapies based on pluripotent stem cells to treat diseases or injuries in a variety of medical fields, with an initial focus on the therapeutic areas of neurology and oncology. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Asterias Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) traded up 6.92% on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,131 shares. The company’s market cap is $157.83 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Asterias Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AST. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 72,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Asterias Biotherapeutics by 1,990.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 732,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 697,239 shares during the last quarter.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The Company has over two technology platforms. The first is an immunotherapy platform to teach cancer patients’ immune systems to attack their tumors.

