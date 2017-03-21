Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTC:ASBFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASBFY. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Associated British Foods plc from a buy rating to an add rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Associated British Foods plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Associated British Foods plc (OTC:ASBFY) traded up 1.141% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.245. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Associated British Foods plc has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $50.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.406 and a beta of 1.24.

Your IP Address:

About Associated British Foods plc

Associated British Foods plc is an international food, ingredients and retail company. The Company’s segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, Europe and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific. The grocery segment manufactures grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.