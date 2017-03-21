Asos Plc (ASOMF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Asos Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Asos Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) remained flat at $64.75 during trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 181.37. Asos Plc has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16.

