Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) CFO Douglas K. Howell Sells 20,033 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $1,140,879.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The company had a trading volume of 591,175 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.14. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $57.82.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 40,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 41.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

