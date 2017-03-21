Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Given a $9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARRY. Vetr raised Array Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.99 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on Array Biopharma to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Array Biopharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.10.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) traded down 9.285% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.135. The stock had a trading volume of 4,232,435 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The stock’s market cap is $1.54 billion. Array Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Array Biopharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Array Biopharma will post ($0.71) EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 225,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.