Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (ARCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:ARCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO John W. Eaves sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $144,982.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Ziegler sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $36,781.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,634.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,412 shares of company stock worth $315,105 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $2,121,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,000. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $5,634,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $13,146,000.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:ARCH) traded up 0.55% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.40. 268,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Arch Coal, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.16.

Arch Coal, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $575.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal, Inc. Class A will post $9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

