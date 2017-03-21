ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Estimate for ArcelorMittal for first-quarter 2017 has been stable of late. ArcelorMittal has outperformed the Zacks categorized Steel-Producers industry over a year. The company should gain from its efforts to reduce debt, lower costs, expand capacity and improve efficiency. It is making a significant progress in its cost reduction initiatives under the Action 2020 program. Moreover, ArcelorMittal is looking to sell its non-core assets to focus on important operations and also expanding its advanced high strength steel product line. However, ArcelorMittal continues to contend with soft economic conditions in Europe and China and volatility in steel prices. Demand for steel remains weak in China. Moreover, cheap steel exports from China is still causing a problem.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Commerzbank Ag raised ArcelorMittal SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ArcelorMittal SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) traded down 3.0287% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.7953. The company had a trading volume of 14,284,602 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.1860 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal SA during the third quarter valued at $4,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ArcelorMittal SA by 73.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after buying an additional 2,368,359 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ArcelorMittal SA by 4,654.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 346,058 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal SA during the fourth quarter valued at $7,129,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal SA by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,357,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 209,430 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg- based holding company. It is an integrated steel and mining company. It operates through five segments: NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS) and Mining. The NAFTA segment produces flat, long and tubular products. The Brazil segment includes the flat operations of Brazil, and the long and tubular operations of Brazil and neighboring countries.

