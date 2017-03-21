Andrew L. Lux Sells 20,000 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) SVP Andrew L. Lux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,352.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) traded down 2.58% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 127,568 shares. The stock’s market cap is $616.09 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. AtriCure Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company providing atrial fibrillation (Afib) solutions. The Company’s segment develops, manufactures, and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems designed for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. The Company has various product lines for the ablation of cardiac tissue, including its Isolator Synergy Ablation System, for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant procedures.

