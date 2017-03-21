Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stemline Therapeutics Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Stemline Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $23.00 price objective on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) traded down 4.17% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,094 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $164.18 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Stemline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $52,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 9,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $125,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,356 shares of company stock worth $531,879 in the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

