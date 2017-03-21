Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Group LLC to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, February 13th. Drexel Hamilton upped their price objective on Analog Devices to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America Corp raised Analog Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.89 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) traded down 1.03% on Monday, hitting $82.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,457 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.80. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $84.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.12 per share, with a total value of $2,078,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,244.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $153,975.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,010 shares of company stock valued at $9,502,046. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 94.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 33.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

