Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Director Bruce R. Evans Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.12 per share, with a total value of $2,078,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) traded down 1.07% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.01. 2,525,066 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $84.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company earned $984 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 94.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 33.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Pacific Crest lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.