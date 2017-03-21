Amec Foster Wheeler PLC’s (AMEC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMEC) in a report released on Monday. BNP Paribas currently has a GBX 530 ($6.55) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd lowered shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC to a hold rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.97) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.03) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 610 ($7.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 441.80 ($5.46) target price on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 508.99 ($6.29).

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Company Profile

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

