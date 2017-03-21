Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMFW) Receives “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their neutral rating on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.55) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 610 ($7.53) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.03) price target on shares of Amec Foster Wheeler PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Amec Foster Wheeler PLC to a neutral rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.16) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from GBX 600 ($7.41) to GBX 675 ($8.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Amec Foster Wheeler PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 564 ($6.97) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 525.11 ($6.49).

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (LON:AMFW) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 506.50. 1,400,835 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amec Foster Wheeler PLC has a one year low of GBX 353.30 and a one year high of GBX 631.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.94 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 490.05.

Your IP Address:

About Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

Amec Foster Wheeler plc operates across the oil and gas value chain from production to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products in oil and gas, mining, clean energy, and the environment and infrastructure markets. The Company’s segments include Americas; Northern Europe and CIS (NECIS); Asia, Middle East, Africa and Southern Europe (AMEASE); Global Power Group, and Investment Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Amec Foster Wheeler PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amec Foster Wheeler PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.