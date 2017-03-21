AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

“The Wedbush View: The recently completed Carmike and Odeon-UCI transactions should drive substantial EBITDA accretion. 2017 will be a transition year, as AMC renovates theaters, completes the Nordic acquisition and integrates Carmike and Odeon. Our 2017 EBITDA estimate reflects growth of $390 million, with around half from Carmike and the balance split between Odeon and solid box office growth plus synergies. Nordic should be accretive, and we will revise our model at closing.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.39.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded down 0.49% during trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 406,575 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other AMC Entertainment Holdings news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,030.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Croft Leominster Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $599,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

