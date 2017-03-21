AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in a research report report published on Monday. Wedbush currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from $41.09 to $42.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.39.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded down 0.65% during trading on Monday, reaching $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 418,040 shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.53.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.33 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.95%. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,030.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,082,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 158.4% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,403,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,237,000 after buying an additional 860,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 388,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after buying an additional 631,385 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 733,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 117,246 shares during the period. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.