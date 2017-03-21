Alstom SA (ALO) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €27.20 ($29.25) target price on Alstom SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Alstom SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Alstom SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on Alstom SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Alstom SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.95 ($30.05).

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) traded down 0.695% during trading on Tuesday, hitting €26.445. The stock had a trading volume of 375,016 shares. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €19.04 and a 52-week high of €27.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of €26.10 and a 200 day moving average of €25.38. The firm has a market cap of €5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.072.

Alstom SA Company Profile

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services.

