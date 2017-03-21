Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Lowered to “Hold” at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Vetr raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating and set a $36.38 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a positive rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $58.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.53.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded down 8.76% on Monday, reaching $54.48. 1,120,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.69 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $80.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.02. The company earned $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 869.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post ($5.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In other news, Director Philip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $569,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,633,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,430,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,927,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after buying an additional 56,455 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 948,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,275,000 after buying an additional 115,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,208,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.