Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded down 0.625% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.522. The stock had a trading volume of 474,960 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.293 and a beta of 1.40. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $114.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.21.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 66,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $6,727,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 272,253 shares in the company, valued at $27,530,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,133,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,881 shares of company stock valued at $16,161,265 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 27,527.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after buying an additional 894,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in Align Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 117,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,306,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 37.1% in the third quarter. Magee Thomson Investment Partners LLC now owns 180,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

