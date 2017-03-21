Alembic Global Advisors Analysts Give Dow Chemical Co (DOW) a $85.00 Price Target

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) has been given a $85.00 target price by research analysts at Alembic Global Advisors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s previous close.

DOW has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr upgraded Dow Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.38 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dow Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.02.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) traded down 1.12% on Monday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,407 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.12. Dow Chemical has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company earned $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post $4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 14.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dow Chemical by 68.6% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dow Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dow Chemical

