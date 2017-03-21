Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $75.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Imperial Capital reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) traded down 2.55% during trading on Monday, reaching $92.40. 975,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $101.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post $7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

In related news, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 16,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $1,660,815.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $540,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,007,078.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,003 shares of company stock worth $5,992,112 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

