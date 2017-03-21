Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Citigroup Inc

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) traded down 4.9946% on Monday, reaching $66.2948. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,996 shares. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.8343 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. The business earned $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $219,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a provider of engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling and supporting its power conversion products and solutions that transform power into various forms in various applications ranging from manufacturing and industrial processes to instrumentation, and test and measurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.