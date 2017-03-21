ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Even though ADTRAN shares have underperformed the broader industry over the past six months, the company reported better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016. The company’s impressive performance can be attributed to robust growth in its international segment and its Services business. ADTRAN continues to impress with its lucrative product offering and solutions which are some of the best in the industry. The company recently announced that it has acquired fiber access products, technologies and services from CommScope Inc's subsidiaries which will add value to the company's solutions and services for the cable MSO industry. Although the company could face regulatory issues and competition pressure, roll-out of new products such as ProCloud Subscription Services and Suite of tools should further strengthen the company's top-line.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADTN. Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on ADTRAN from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,423 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ADTRAN by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $237,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in ADTRAN by 27.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in ADTRAN by 1.2% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc is a provider of networking and communications equipment. The Company’s solutions enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a range of network infrastructures. It operates through two segments: the Carrier Networks Division and the Enterprise Networks Division. Its Carrier Networks Division supplies the network access products, services and supports that service providers require to connect their customers to transmission and switching networks.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.