Adient PLC (ADNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adient plc is an automotive seating supplier. The company produces and delivers automotive seating for vehicle classes and OEMs. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific and China. Adient plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ADNT has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on Adient PLC in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adient PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adient PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Adient PLC in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Adient PLC from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) traded down 3.52% on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,877 shares. Adient PLC has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $76.09. The company’s market capitalization is $6.52 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40.

Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The business earned $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post $9.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Your IP Address:

Adient PLC Company Profile

Adient plc, formerly Adient Limited, is an automotive seating supplier. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Seating and Interiors.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.