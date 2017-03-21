Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands, Inc. is comprised of the Acuity Lighting Group and Acuity Specialty Products. The Acuity Lighting Group is the world’s largest lighting fixture manufacturer and includes brands such as Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, and Hydrel. Acuity Specialty Products is a leading provider of specialty chemicals and includes brands such as Zep, Enforcer, and Selig. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $295.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.25.

Shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) traded down 0.65% on Monday, hitting $204.89. The stock had a trading volume of 638,951 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.02. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $193.06 and a 52 week high of $280.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm earned $821.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post $8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.19, for a total transaction of $226,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,490.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,102,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,896.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25,047.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 357,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,438,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,140,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc is a provider of lighting solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications throughout North America and other international markets. The Company operates through North American segment. The Company offers a portfolio of indoor and outdoor lighting and building management solutions for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications.

